September 12-18 has been proclaimed Direct Support Professionals Week in the city of Carroll, and New Hope is celebrating. “DSP week, or Direct Support Professionals Week, is something that’s celebrated annually across the country. But this year we wanted to make sure we celebrated big here at home as well. At New Hope, we’re taking a new approach to the DSP position and recognizing the important role these individuals play in carrying out our mission of enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities,” said Steven Kopecky, New Hope chief executive officer.

CARROLL, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO