Fresno, CA

Beloved Valley baker 'The Brioche Lady' shuts down Fresno store

ABC30 Central Valley
 8 days ago

A popular Fresno baker has made the decision to shut down her very first brick-and-mortar store.

The Brioche Lady gained popularity at Valley farmers markets, with thousands of followers who loved her French-style bread.

The baked goods were such a success, she opened a storefront in the Northern Village Shopping Center off First and Herndon in northeast Fresno in 2019.

In a post on the store's Facebook page, the business owner says they have faced struggles and had to close for a time like many other shops.

But now, the owners made the decision to shut down their northeast Fresno location for good as of the end of August.

They are now looking to lease a new location that is set up for baking.

