Vistara has been forced to push back the launch of its US services as deliveries of the Boeing 787 remain on pause. The FAA-mandated pause means Vistara is only flying two out of six 787-9s on order, both of which have been deployed on other long-haul routes. Until the pause is lifted, Vistara won’t be able to access the lucrative US market.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO