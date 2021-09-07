“Istanbul Is the New Cool” Claims Turkey’s Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Though Not Everyone Agrees
Beautiful models enjoying popular street food, a traceur racing on the rooftop of the Grand Bazaar, a ferry ride with seagulls and beautiful models, Turkish tea and sweets, street art, dancers, nearly deserted streets, and finally, a dinner with a view of the Bosphorus (sans the popular Turkish alcoholic beverage Raki); all of this and more, is featured in a new “Istanbul is the new cool” promo video, released by Turkey’s Ministry of Tourism and Culture on July 27. Though the ministry hoped to boost national pride and tourism through the video, it may not have achieved the desired effect, as there have been overwhelmingly negative responses online.goodmenproject.com
