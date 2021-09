The New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pulled himself out of his pitching assignment against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning. It was not immediately apparent why but he was replaced by Albert Abreu. Later in the game in the fifth inning, the Yankees announced that Cole left the game with hamstring tightness. When more information is available EmpireSportsMedia.com will have it.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO