CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Online Delivery Is now Driving Video Industry Growth in Asia, but China Regulations Are Cause for Concern

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 16 days ago

Online platforms have now replaced the free-to-air and pay-TV sectors as the engine of video industry growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Both advertising-supported and subscription video are becoming more dominant.

The conclusions were presented as part of an opening address by Vivek Couto , managing partner at research firm Media Partners Asia, on the first session of the three-day APOS conference. But he sounded a note of caution on China, the single largest market in the region.

The company forecasts that the Chinese video industry will reach $70 billion in revenues by 2026, after achieving 4% average annual growth.

“The velocity of new regulations is concerning. It remains to be seen whether these are cyclical or secular, but they are limiting how platforms create and invest in content for AVOD and SVOD,” said Couto.

In the SVOD sector overall growth has slowed. Tencent Video is growing but iQIYI has softened and Alibaba-owned Youku has lost a major chunk of its customers. China’s ad economy continues to grow with AVOD significant.

In the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, “local and regional OTT platforms are expanding and most content is transitioning to IP delivery. The consumer wallet share has shifted irrevocably in the favor of SVOD in Australia with SVOD revenues also significant due to a wide range of premium entertainment and sports services online,” said Couto. The trend is maintained at different speeds and with national characteristics in other markets.

“Indonesia is following, though with much lower average revenue per user. SVOD is growing rapidly in Korea, but it is dependent on IPTV and telco partnerships. in Japan, the SVOD market has numerous players and subscription revenue scale is growing, in particular across services offered by Netflix , Prime Video, Hulu Japan and Unext today, and in the future Disney as it expands with Star and local content.”

Couto explained that global platforms Netflix (SVOD) and YouTube (mostly AVOD) will be equally sized by year-end, with YouTube’s growth outpacing Netflix globally, driven by its platforms such as YouTube Premium and YouTube music.”

YouTube is the largest video platform in the region with 50-80% of video content consumed. TikTok is also important, particularly in Southeast Asia, with 20-25% of video consumed.

The services are buoyed by Asian economies that are beginning to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are being held back by a slower recovery in consumer spending.

Japan, India, Korea and Southeast Asia (led by Indonesia and Thailand), are growing scale in the video industry. Australia and New Zealand are considered as mature markets.

Over the next five years MPA forecasts India’s compound annual growth in video to average out at 9%. That includes pay-TV below trend at 6%, AVOD growing at 16% and SVOD at 19%. Korea’s 5% growth is “robust” due to the strength of telco IPTV and the scale up of SVOD and AVOD. In Southeast Asia, Indonesia is the largest market and leads at 7% annual growth and its SVOD & AVOD sectors both growing at 20%-plus over 2021-26.

Asia-Pacific accounts for 15-20% of global subscribers for the multinational platform companies, and typically 10-20% of their revenues. In the case of YouTube, Asia delivers nearly 20% of revenue, MPA forecasts. Netflix will earn just over 10% from the region this year.

Disney is a major exception. Asia represents over 30% of Disney’s total global base, in 2021 and 45% of Disney Plus subscriptions. In terms of revenue, however, Asia-Pacific will contribute little more than 5% to Disney OTT service revenue in CY 2021 due to the low average revenues of its Hotstar offerings in Southeast Asia and the slow rollout of Disney Plus in wealthier markets including Japan and Korea.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Best Morning Show Hosts of All Time, Ranked

Since the dawn of TV’s modern morning show in 1952 with the launch of NBC’s “Today,” thousands upon thousands of early-a.m. network hours have been filled with an ever-changing assortment of engaging faces — all in a bid to find the ideal on-screen personas to deliver news, information and stimulating side-chat as viewers go about their morning routines. After nearly six decades of the format’s dominance, these are, truly, the hosts with the most, who have made mornings uniquely their own.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

This year’s Emmy Awards mark the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the nominees and other Hollywood guests. Accordingly, television stars arrived to L.A. Live’s Event Deck dressed to the nines, donning gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxes....
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Asia#Online Video Platform#Media Partners Asia#Chinese#Tencent Video#Youku#Ott#Iptv#Prime Video#Star#Tiktok#Asian#Mpa#Svod Avod#Asia#Disney Plus#Hotstar
MySanAntonio

The industry Walmart invented in China may now leave it behind

In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company's practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.
ECONOMY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: China’s Developing Space Program

Three Chinese astronauts were in quarantine Monday — not because of the coronavirus, but because of a recent space mission. On Friday they touched down in a desert in Mongolia, wrapping up a three-month mission. China’s latest astronaut mission was in space three times longer than any of its previous...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
AFP

Tokyo's Nikkei plunges more than 2% on China debt crisis fears

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande. There are fears that Chinese authorities may not be able to contain the fallout of the firm's potentially disorderly collapse, which could affect many other companies and poses contagion risks, experts say.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

China Industry Minister: There are 'too many' auto companies now, consolidation needed

Early Monday, Reuters quotes Xiao Yaqing, Minister of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology saying that currently there are "too many" auto companies in China and consolidation in the industry is needed. “China would encourage companies to consolidate to further increase industry concentration,” added Mr. Yaqing per Reuters. Additional...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
laundryledger.com

Texcare Asia & China Laundry Expo Postponed to December

The 2021 edition of Texcare Asia & China Laundry Expo (TXCA & CLE) will now take place from December 22 – 24, instead of its original late-September date, according to a news release. The postponement is due to uncertainty around participants being able to travel to Shanghai at this time,...
ECONOMY
neworleanssun.com

China's industrial output growth remains stable in August

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial output increase has remained stable in August this year, with the growth in the high-tech manufacturing sector gaining steam, official data showed on Wednesday. The value-added industrial output, a key indicator reflecting industrial activities and economic prosperity, went up 5.3 percent year on...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Inside Tesla’s Largest Delivery Center In Asia

Twitter user @JayInShanghai has shared an exclusive look inside Tesla’s largest delivery center in Asia — probably Tesla’s largest delivery center in the world. Jay pointed out that Tesla has been in China for a total of eight years now and that it’s been eight years of constant hard work. The video appears to be a video that Tesla itself created to put on Chinese social media or something.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Online Meal Delivery Kit Market to See Strong Growth Momentum | Hello Fresh, Purple Carrot, Blue Apron

Latest Market Research on "Online Meal Delivery Kit Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China regulates generals, gamers and kindergartens

Hong Kong, September 13 (ANI): Chairman Xi Jinping continues to tighten his grip over every facet of Chinese society, whether it be top members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), those who enjoy playing online computer games or students attending tutorial classes. All do so only with the express permission of China's authoritarian leader.
INDIA
ShareCast

Asia report: Evergrande concerns drag on Hang Seng

The stock markets that were trading in Asia on Monday were in the red as they closed, with Hong Kong’s bourse leading the losses as Evergrande shares plunged. Traders in Japan were taking a day off for Respect for the Aged Day, while those in mainland China were celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, and in South Korea it was the ‘Chuseok’ harvest festival.
STOCKS
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy