The Diamond League final kicked off Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, with the men’s and women’s 5,000m. Several of the world’s best runners lined up on the unconventional 560 metre track on the Sechselautenplatz – one of the city’s most famous squares on the shores of Lake Zurich to compete for the Diamond League crown, but it was Francine Niyonsaba and Berihu Aregawi who took the honours.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO