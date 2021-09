It is 1,407 kilometers (874 miles) from John O’Groats at the northern tip of the UK to Lands End at the bottom of the country. This summer, a Ford Mustang Mach-E driven by Fergal McGrath, Kevin Booker, and Adam Wood, with BBC correspondent Paul Clifton along as the official observer, set a Guinness World Record for electric cars by covering that distance using the least amount of electricity ever recorded. The car averaged more than 6.5 miles per kWh. The previous record for an electric car along the same route was 1.8 miles per kWh, set by a Tesla.

