When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called snap elections this year, it seemed like a safe gamble. He had done relatively well containing COVID-19 and the country was starting to open up. But Trudeau's center-left Liberal Party's lead has vanished and it is now neck and neck in the polls with the center-right Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole. James Yan discussed the Canadian election on the Intelligence, a podcast from the Economist.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO