Wye Mills, MD

ShoreRivers hosts Ride for Clean Rivers

stardem.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYE MILLS — Plan to pedal with ShoreRivers on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the 17th annual Ride for Clean Rivers. Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties in support of ShoreRivers’ work for clean waterways. This annual event is a great way to end summer and celebrate our watershed community. Staff, volunteers, and participants will be required to adhere to federal and state safety protocols on campus and at rest stops.

www.stardem.com

