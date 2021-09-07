Around the Town

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Lockhaven Express
 9 days ago

May 6, 1891: the statue of hotelier and barman Pete Meltzler was shipped from Italy to be erected at Highland Cemetery. The Central PA Walk is back! Join us Oct. 16 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College and Oct. 23 at Roxbury Park in Johnstown, or wherever you feel inspired, to celebrate the Heart Walk you know and love while following community guidelines. It’s the perfect time to reinvigorate your heart healthy lifestyle and reunite our community for better heart health. Learn more: www.heart.org/centralpa. Contact Brooke Greybush, brooke.greybush@heart.org, 717-730-1713.

