Investing.com – The FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday, despite a rally in energy names as oil futures continued to surge higher. Brent Oil Futures traded above $76/barrel for the first time since 30th July and WTI traded above $73 following the latest oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration. Crude stockpiles fell by 6.422 millions barrels in the latest week, versus expectations for a drawdown of 3.544 million barrels, the EIA said. Distillate and gasoline stockpiles also fell during the latest week.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO