Live Bank of England hawk warns of 2022 rates rise - live updates

By Joe Curtis, James Warrington
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina trade data far better than expected, boosting Asian stocks. Matthew Lynn: EU wants everyone to pay the cost of going green – except the wealthy. The Bank of England's most hawkish policymaker has broken ranks to warn of a possible rise in interest rates next year to combat inflation.

The Independent

UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose at their fastest recorded rate during August as global supply shortages and higher wages accentuated the uptick from pandemic-related discounts a year ago, official figures showed Wednesday.The Office for National Statistics said inflation accelerated to 3.2% in the year through August from 2% the previous month. The scale of the increase month-on-month was the biggest since the CPI measure of inflation was introduced a quarter of a century ago. The spike takes inflation way above the Bank of England's target of 2%, and is likely to ratchet pressure on policymakers to soon consider...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Britain’s electric car revolution will require some European spark

There is much excitement about plans for several battery gigafactories that will turbocharge an electric car revolution in Britain. Better still, this burst of green activity will happen away from London, in the North East, a region more recently associated with abandonment than investment and regeneration. Nissan has pledged to...
WORLD
investing.com

Pound Sterling Rises After Solid Job Data

The British pound showed gains earlier in the day and punched above the 1.39 line. However, the currency was unable to consolidate these gains. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3853, up 0.09% on the day. UK labor market continues to improve. There was positive news on the UK employment front...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Boris’s Thatcherite new Cabinet will fail to reverse Britain’s dangerous Left-wing drift

On the face of it, Boris Johnson’s reshuffle is good news for disgruntled Tory voters, especially those of a Thatcherite persuasion. Whether it was because he was seeking to atone for last week’s absurd, nihilistic tax increases, or it was simply a lucky by-product of the usual politicking, Johnson has promoted a series of figures from the reformist wing of his party.
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Europe's energy crisis queers the pitch horribly for COP26

The right conclusion to draw from spiralling gas, coal, and electricity prices in Europe is that fossil fuels are dangerously volatile. Supply can be manipulated at critical moments by hostile powers playing geostrategic games. The wrong conclusion is that this month’s energy shock is an indictment of renewable power, or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

UK Inflation Strikes Nine-year Peak As Economy Reopens

British annual inflation spiked in August to a nine-year peak on the reopening economy, while last year's figure had been skewed by a restaurant discount scheme, data showed Wednesday. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) soared to 3.2 percent, the highest level since March 2012, the Office for National Statistics said...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

More than 100 government buildings to close as civil servants shun return to the office

More than 100 Government buildings will be closed as civil servants switch to permanent flexible home working and quit London. Whitehall chiefs have identified more than 100 leases on properties in London that could be axed, including the Ministry of Justice HQ in Petty France, central London, as civil servants move to regional offices and adopt more flexible working from home.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Scots could miss out on international healthcare after SNP refuses to agree to post-Brexit Bill

The SNP has been accused of endangering Scots abroad after refusing to agree to a post-Brexit Bill to introduce reciprocal healthcare with foreign countries for holidaymakers. The Health and Care Bill gives Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary, powers to strike agreements with countries outside Europe allowing their respective citizens to access each other's healthcare systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Brussels bids to centralise control of EU microchip industry

Ursula von der Leyen is seeking to take command of a centralised European microchip industry and prevent competition between countries as Brussels extends its reach into tech manufacturing. The European Commission president used her annual state of the union speech on Wednesday to outline plans for a coordinated strategy on...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Bank of England urges banks to wait out EU pressure over euro clearing

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks should hold their nerve in the face of European Union pressure to shift euro derivatives clearing from London to the bloc, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday. Since Britain fully left the EU last December, the bloc has asked banks to move euro...
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Anticipating UK Jobs Numbers

At the beginning of this week's trading, the US dollar gained some momentum against the other major currencies. But in the case of the GBP/USD pair, it showed resilience after the pair fell to the support level 1.3796, stabilizing around the 1.3840 level as of this writing ahead of the job and wage numbers from Britain. The currency pair is trying to recover further.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks maintain losses as US inflation eyed

London stocks were still a little lower by midday amid weakness in the mining sector, as investors mulled the latest UK jobs data and looked ahead to US inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,048.70. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: "2021 has been consistent...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data

GBP/USD is gaining ground after a strong set of UK labor-market figures that have again focused attention on the Bank of England’s policymakers and whether some will be persuaded that UK monetary policy should be tightened sooner than they previously expected. Job vacancies rose above one million for the first...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Sentiment Weakens Ahead of U.S. CPI

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session and amid worries over future growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP holds in bullish grounds in mid 0.85 areas

EUR/GBP firms as the pound drifted from 5-week highs vs. the greenback. (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank on inflation concerns. EUR/GBP is 0.15% higher in the day, trading at 0.8542 and between a low of 0.8510 and a high of 0.8543...
CURRENCIES
fxempire.com

European Equities: Economic Data from China, the Eurozone, and the U.S in Focus

Know where the Market is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Sweden's central bank governor talks crypto collapse: Bitcoin is like 'trading in stamps'

(Kitco News) A new warning of a potential crypto collapse comes from Sweden's central bank governor, who compared trading bitcoin to "trading in stamps." "Private money usually collapses sooner or later," Sweden's Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said at a Swedish banking conference last week. "And sure, you can get rich by trading in bitcoin, but it's comparable to trading in stamps."
CURRENCIES

