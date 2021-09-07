Never again should Parliament sit via Zoom

Dominic Raab has been demoted from the post of foreign secretary – but handed the title of deputy prime minister, in an apparent consolation prize.He will become the justice Secretary, Lord Chancellor and deputy prime minister, in the first Cabinet appointment made by Boris Johnson.Mr Raab has been in the firing line since staying on holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and for criticism of his department’s handling of the crisis.Moments after his demotion was announced, the favourite to replace him – trade secretary Liz Truss – was seen walking into No 10 to meet the prime...

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO