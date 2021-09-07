Never again should Parliament sit via Zoom
Rachel Johnson once accused her brother of using the Commons Dispatch Box as a “bully pulpit”. It was intended as an insult but this week we will find dozens of MPs doing much the self-same thing, and a very good thing too. For 18 months we have experienced a neutered Parliament, a Parliament devoid of atmosphere and one in which the Government has been able to get away with virtually anything it liked, without being held to account.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0