Never again should Parliament sit via Zoom

By Iain Dale
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Rachel Johnson once accused her brother of using the Commons Dispatch Box as a “bully pulpit”. It was intended as an insult but this week we will find dozens of MPs doing much the self-same thing, and a very good thing too. For 18 months we have experienced a neutered Parliament, a Parliament devoid of atmosphere and one in which the Government has been able to get away with virtually anything it liked, without being held to account.

