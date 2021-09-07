Tripwire CEO steps down following controversial remarks on Texas anti-abortion law

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Texas' new law which does not allow many people to abort after the detection of a foe﻿tal heartbeat, before which point most women don't even know that they are pregnant. The "Heartbeat Act" also allows﻿ citizens to sue practitioners and healthcare professionals who attempt to bypass this law and perform an abortion after the six-week point of pregnancy. They may also seek up to $10,000 in damages from a civil court.