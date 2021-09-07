Tripwire CEO steps down following controversial remarks on Texas anti-abortion law
Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Texas' new law which does not allow many people to abort after the detection of a foetal heartbeat, before which point most women don't even know that they are pregnant. The "Heartbeat Act" also allows citizens to sue practitioners and healthcare professionals who attempt to bypass this law and perform an abortion after the six-week point of pregnancy. They may also seek up to $10,000 in damages from a civil court.www.neowin.net
Comments / 0