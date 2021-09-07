CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Tripwire CEO steps down following controversial remarks on Texas anti-abortion law

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Texas' new law which does not allow many people to abort after the detection of a foe﻿tal heartbeat, before which point most women don't even know that they are pregnant. The "Heartbeat Act" also allows﻿ citizens to sue practitioners and healthcare professionals who attempt to bypass this law and perform an abortion after the six-week point of pregnancy. They may also seek up to $10,000 in damages from a civil court.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is Stepping Down

Merely a day after voicing support of the new Texas heartbeat abortion bill, we’ve learned the Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is stepping down due to associated subsequent outrage. While Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is stepping down, their co-founding member and current vice president Alan Wilson will take over...
BUSINESS
SVG

The Real Reason Tripwire's CEO Is Stepping Down

Senate Bill 8, has been grabbing headlines after it went into effect in early September, leaving Texans scrambling to understand what the Supreme Court decision really means and reigniting the debate around abortion rights. It appears that the conversation has even reached the video game industry, as Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson resigned after posting a message in support of the law.
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Washington Post

CEO of video game company steps down after tweet supporting Texas abortion law

The CEO of video game company Tripwire Interactive stepped down Monday, two days after tweeting his support for the Texas abortion ban and calling himself a “pro-life game developer.” John Gibson, the now-former CEO of the studio behind titles like “Maneater” and “Killing Floor,” came under fire for his comments as studio partners cut ties and people across the games industry said they would stop supporting his company.
TEXAS STATE
techraptor.net

[Updated] Tripwire President Starts Controversy by Supporting Texas Abortion Law

Update 2 9/6: Torn Banner Studios, the developers of Chivalry 2 (published by Tripwire Interactive) have condemned Gibson's remarks in a tweet, saying:. We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights.
LAW
noobfeed.com

Tripwire Interactive CEO Steps Down After Massive Pro-Life Backlash

The Texas laws banning abortion have seen large amounts of backlash and recently Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson decided to voice his support for the law. This was met with massive backlash, even supporting studios who worked for Tripwire like Shipwright Studios decided to cut support from the company. Now after a harsh weekend, Gibson has stepped down from his position.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Bleszinski
Person
Cory Barlog
KTVN.com

Lyft Responds To New Texas Anti-Abortion Law

Ride share company Lyft is creating a driver legal defense fund to cover those who are sued under the new anti-abortion law that was passed in Texas last week. SB8 which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in June, empowers any private individual to sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion in Texas after six weeks gestation.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Stepping Down#Ceo#The U S Supreme Court#Tal#Tripwire Interactive#Cliff Bleszinski Lrb
Shine My Crown

Restrictive Anti-Abortion Bill Becomes Law in Texas

A restrictive abortion bill — which bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — took effect at midnight in Texas. The new bill is one of the most restrictive in the country. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked an anti-abortion organization from filing a lawsuit...
TEXAS STATE
NME

Tripwire Interactive CEO replaced after making anti-abortion comments

It has been a hell of a week for publisher Tripwire Interactive, that’s for sure. Previous CEO John Gibson, for some reason, took to Twitter to reveal he was happy that the US Supreme Court decided to ban abortions in Texasfrom the six week mark, and the resulting fallout has meant he is no longer the CEO, and has been replaced.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy