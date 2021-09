UK travellers have paid more than £1 billion for mandatory Covid tests this summer, new research has revealed. A new study by the PC Agency estimates that at least five million people over the age of 12 have flown into Britain from Europe between May, when holidays were made legal, and the start of September, reports the Evening Standard.The average number of PCR tests required for each arrival is estimated to have been 2.3, meaning that some 11.5 million tests have already been taken in total, with only flights from Europe taken into account.Research by the all-party parliamentary group for...

