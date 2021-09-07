CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota to spend over $13.5 bln on EV batteries by 2030

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects investments for development of its battery supply system and research and development to be about 1.5 trillion yen ($13.65 billion) by 2030. ($1 = 109.8500 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

theedgemarkets.com

Chinese EV maker once worth more than Ford wipes out US$80 billion

(Sept 14): Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd shares plunged anew Tuesday, extending a decline that has wiped out more than US$80 billion in market value from the would-be electric-car maker this year. The Hong Kong-listed company — which at its peak in April was worth more than Ford Motor...
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

South Korea’s LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

JAKARTA (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves. In a video broadcast on Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
Investopedia

How Toyota Makes Money

To hear American carmakers and the United Auto Workers tell it, government assistance is non-negotiable. Cash infusions courtesy of the taxpayer are necessary to protect a vital industry, keep people employed, and maintain Detroit’s place as one of commerce’s "shining beacons." Yet the world’s second-largest car company manages to not...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. auto safety regulator said Tuesday it has asked 12 major automakers for assistance as part of its probe into crashes involving Tesla vehicles striking emergency vehicles while using advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent letters to General...
CARS
Benzinga

Why Tesla, Toyota, Honda Are Against EV Tax Incentive Bill?

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) urged Congress to scrap a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles built in the U.S., TechCrunch reports. The bill would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to $12,500 for union and domestically manufactured...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Aug aluminium output up 0.4% y/y at 3.16 mln tonnes - stats bureau

Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s aluminium output in August slipped for a fourth straight month, official data showed on Wednesday, as restrictions on metal production and power usage in key smelting hubs keep supply tight. The world’s top producer of the metal produced 3.16 million tonnes of primary aluminium last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Honda's EV Challenge

Reuters reported that Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for EVs, as they find it discriminating against non-union auto workers. Under the proposal, US union-made EVs would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, significantly favoring Big Three US automakers General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Japanese carmakers that have plants in the US. Meanwhile, the credit for most other EV such as that of Honda that has plants in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio would be behind at $7,500.
ECONOMY
medinacountylife.com

Toyota and Honda Condemn New EV Tax Incentive Plan

Toyota and Honda are speaking out against a proposed tax-credit plan that increases the tax incentive for electric vehicles, but only if they are union-built. The plan, set for a vote by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, would boost the current maximum federal tax credit up to $12,500 from the existing $7,500. However, to qualify, the electric vehicle (EV) must be made in a U.S.-based, union-represented auto plant. As written, the bill will benefit the Big Three automakers—GM, Ford, and Chrysler parent Stellantis—whose plants are unionized. Honda, Toyota, and Tesla's plants are not.
ECONOMY
thedrive

Honda, Toyota Criticize Proposed $4,500 Incentive for Union-Built EVs in America

They argue that incentives shouldn't be based on workers' choice to unionize. Late last week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. proposed an expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit which would make some battery-powered cars more attainable for the masses. In addition to removing the existing ceiling that drops a manufacturer's tax credits after it's sold 200,000 EVs, the proposal also aims at promoting the adoption of models built in union-operated facilities by allotting an additional $4,500 incentive.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill

WASHINGTON - Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co. and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a letter to Congress, Toyota said the plan discriminates against...
ECONOMY
singularityhub.com

Electrifying the Future: Toyota Puts Over $13 Billion Into Battery Technology

The world’s largest car manufacturer by volume has been sluggish in its efforts to electrify compared to competitors. But Toyota has just announced a huge investment in battery technology that may be a sign it’s shifting course. Although Toyota’s Prius hybrid was the first electrified vehicle to really hit the...
CARS
Reuters

Toyota says U.S. EV bill gives 'exorbitant tax breaks' to wealthy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday that a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an additional $4,500 tax incentive discriminates against nearly half of American autoworkers. In a letter to Congress from Toyota executives in...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

EV Battery Mineral And Mining Updates With Rodney Hooper

I recently sat down with Rodney Hooper of RK Equity to get an update on what’s happening in the EV battery market and EV battery mining world, including what’s happening with Tesla’s EV battery goals nearly a year after Tesla Battery Day. Rodney started off by highlighting the huge EV...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

VW Wants To Recycle And Reuse Old EV Batteries

Volkswagen has emerged like an electric phoenix from the diesel-scented ashes of its past to become one of the market leaders in electric vehicles. It's newly launched ID.4 SUV is proving to be quite popular across the globe, and the brand is aiming to be 50 percent electrified by 2050. VW's ingenious subscription-based sales model and its cheap and cheerful ID.1 will also open the doors to those who would have previously been excluded from the EV market due to prohibitive costs. The German manufacturer now plans to re-lease its used EVs in order to hold on to the valuable batteries they carry, allowing VW to recycle them into new uses, including power centers, fast chargers, and private dwellings.
CARS
insideevs.com

Toyota Outlines Its Strategy On Batteries And Electrification

Toyota's Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda has revealed the company's battery development and supply strategy "toward carbon neutrality." The plan is to significantly increase sales of electrified vehicles, reaching about 8 million units per year by 2030 (including roughly 2 million all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles). That's on top of the 18.1 million hybrids sold since the first-generation Prius in 1997.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Breaking: Toyota Is Now Road Testing Solid-State Battery EV

Toyota is taking the solid state game seriously. With over 1,000 patents on solid state batter technology, what is holding them back from releasing it into the world right now?. Toyota Motor Corp. holds over 1,000 patents for solid-state battery technology. According to Tech Archives, Toyota is staking loads of...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Volkswagen Says It Will Lease Used EVs To Maintain Control Over Its Batteries

At the Munich auto show this week, Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess told the press his company plans to offer leases on its used EVs as a way to maintain control over the batteries that power them. The anti-EV lunatics are up in arms about battery recycling, with some who are clearly under the influence of mind altering drugs (or a certain former US president) claiming EV owners will simply drive their cars into rivers and lakes when the batteries stop working, endangering the world’s water supply.
BUSINESS
