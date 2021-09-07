Japan picks three COVID-19 drug candidates to get research funds
TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan has selected three candidates for COVID-19 treatments to receive subsidies for clinical trials, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The drugs are AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) antibody treatment AZD7442, Shionogi & Co's (4507.T) protease inhibitor S-217622, and Fujifilm Holding Corp's (4901.T) antiviral favipiravir, known commercially as Avigan.
