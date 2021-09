Painted turtles can survive intense watery cold, but climate change could make them all female. You might see a turtle basking on a log in the Alewife Brook, at Fresh Pond or in shallow sections of the Mystic River. Most likely, this is a painted turtle (Chrysemys picta), one of 10 species of turtles in Massachusetts. The painted turtle has an olive-colored shell and yellow stripes on its head. It has two yellow spots behind each eye and orange markings along the lower edge of its shell. Its shell, or carapace, is 4 to 10 inches long.

