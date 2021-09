Joy Spreader Group Inc., a leading marketing technology company listed in Hong Kong, announced its results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021 recently, during which the Group achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million), an increase of 62.37 per cent YoY. Net profit excluding foreign exchange losses for the period also grew 102.26 per cent YoY to HK$137 million (approx. US$17.5 million). The robust growth in both revenue and net profit was attributable to the advantages that the Group has built over the past few years in the realm of data analytics and algorithmic modeling. In particular, the company’s competence in technologies has been reflected in the increasing demand for its supply-side platform (SSP) and demand-side platform (DSP) services.

