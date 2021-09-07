CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein Graphite Project

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) announces that the Company has commenced an independent Prefeasibility Study ('PFS'), alongside providing an operational update on the commissioning progress currently underway at the Company's flagship Aukam Vein Graphite Project in Namibia. The PFS has been undertaken by Process Research Ortech Inc., based out of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The PFS to date has been able to independently verify that Aukam Graphite is capable of being upgraded without any chemical or heat treatment to a grade of 99.38% Cg. Gratomic has also begun construction and extensive testing on Gratomic TM coin cell batteries using graphite sourced from the lower adit of the Aukam graphite project and prepared by Ortech to 99.81% Cg. The Company will be assisted by Robert Rice, the inventor and provisional patent-owner of the air-classification system that is being used in conducting the non-chemical refining process that is intended to upgrade the graphite concentrate from 99.38 to 99.98 %Cg for the purpose of achieving battery grade material. David Salari has been brought on board alongside Rice in order to assist the Company's completion of the PFS and assist the company in final preparation of the refining circuit.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Route1 Announces Acquisition of Spyrus Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported it has acquired Spyrus Solutions, Inc. ('Spyrus'). Based in San Jose, California, Spyrus develops and manufactures cryptographic products, including the...
SOFTWARE
dallassun.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies'), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol 'ACTHF', are now Depository Trust Company ('DTC') eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feasibility Study#Cbulf#Company#Prefeasibility Study#Pfs#Aukam Graphite#Gratomic Tm#Graphite Marketing#National Instrument#Namibian#Tdem#Arno Brand
dallassun.com

AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated Form 2A Listing Statement (the 'Listing Statement') in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is also pleased to announce...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Laboratories
dallassun.com

Fiore Gold Files Amended Pan Mine Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FSE:2FO) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') announces the filing of an amended technical report entitled 'NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Pan Gold Project White Pine County, Nevada' dated September 8, 2021 (the 'Technical Report'). The revisions in the amended report focused on clarifications to address specific comments from the BCSC as part of a technical disclosure review and did not lead to any changes in the statement of resources, reserves or economics, nor in the conclusions and recommendations. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at fioregold.com.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase I Surface Prospecting and Geophysical Surveying at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including prospecting and a geophysical survey (announced Aug 19, 2021) at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Gemina Labs Provides Research and Development and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to provide an update on its research and development ('R&D') activities and highlight both recent and forthcoming milestones within the R&D group as well as our corporate development initiatives. Research and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

01 Communique Provides Quarterly Update on Business Developments and Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the 'Company') (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is pleased to report the Company's third quarter 2021 results as it continues to move forward building its business in Asia-Pacific along with an increase in its investment in IronCAP™.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Provide A Solar Feasibility Study For Five Multi Mega Solar Farms

Company Is Seeking To Install A New Ground-Mount Solar Farm In Greece, NY. KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With Over 1,500 MW Of Solar Designed. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8,...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Orosur Mining provides update on Colombia project, shares jump

Investing.com – Shares in Orosur Mining (LON:OMIN) were trading higher on Tuesday morning after the company announced it has been informed by its Colombian joint venture partner, Monte Águila, that it has elected to exercise its right to assume operatorship of the Anzá Project. Monte Águila is a 50/50 joint...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Kodiak Provides Update on Exploration Program at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") provides an update on its fully funded drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project ("MPD") in Southern British Columbia.
KODIAK, AK
dallassun.com

Wolfden Provides an Exploration and Project Development Update

Drilling to Commence on Silver Projects in New Brunswick. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and project development programs in Maine, New Brunswick and Manitoba. 'With drilling about to...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Kingfisher Provides Update on Diamond Drilling at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Kuya Silver Initiates Option to Enter Silver Kings Joint Venture and Provides Project Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") announces that on September 1, 2021, the Company issued 671,141 common shares to First Cobalt Corp. ("FCC"), for the initial earn-in payment under an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in certain silver mineral exploration assets in Ontario (the "Initial Earn-In Payment").
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy