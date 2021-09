It’s about time for the media and the fans to stop being cute with your picks. Gerrit Cole is the Cy Young front-runner. There is no argument anymore against it. Yeah, Robbie Ray is having an awesome season. Holding the record for most Ks through 1,000 innings is awesome, and he should be praised for it. Cole is having a special season though, and the next closest contender, Lance Lynn, is now on the IL.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO