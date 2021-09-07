Police news – Sept. 7

WILLIAMSPORT — State police at Montoursville investigated a one-vehicle crash that took place along East Third Street in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County on Sept. 3. According to police, a 2020 Nissan NV200 being driven by Marshall Flanigan, 24, of Avis was traveling eastbound along East Third Street when he hit an unknown object in the roadway. Fluids began to leak from his vehicle and he pulled into a parking lot to survey the damage. Flanigan was not hurt in the incident, which took place at 9:49 p.m.