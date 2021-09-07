CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Paul Wislotski stops at Regatta to send a message of hope

Lockhaven Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCK HAVEN — Shacked up in a graffitied old RV and on a mission to promote peace and love, one Florida native uses imagination to help heal a nation. Paul Wislotski is a church missionary from St. Largo who promotes the usage of art projects to show people that so many others are out there, to care and support them. He came all the way up to Lock Haven for the 50th annual Jaycees Regatta and has sparked a lot of attention from kids, teens and adults alike in making art that will be donated.

