‘Like a big family reunion’: Catlettsburg hosts 54th Labor Day parade

CATLETTSBURG The Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade returned this year to a massive turnout of residents from around the region. Mayor Faith Day said everyone was excited to be back and see each other after last year forced the city to hold a “drive-through” parade due to restrictions made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade is like a big family reunion for the entire city,” Day said. This year also marks the 54th year of the parade, Day said.

“We encouraged everyone to wear their masks,” Day said. And in the interests of public safety, the Boyd County Emergency Management had set up hand-sanitizing stations across the parade route, Mayor Day said.

The Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade essentially marches through the entire city, as spectators line the sidewalks to watch local school bands, pageant winners, police and fire departments, and representatives of local businesses and groups pass by and show their dedication to and appreciation of the City of Catlettsburg. This year’s Grand Marshal for the parade was Terri Branham Clark.

Paradegoers enjoyed live music from The Party Bus, Davisson Brothers, the Brothers Smith Band, Catlettsburg native Cole Chaney, John R. Miller and Rodney Atkins. They could also enjoy a wide selection of crafts and other vendor products, as well as a variety of popular fair foods. And at 10 p.m., the city conducted a fireworks display.

“Everyone worked real hard to make this the best parade possible,” Day said.

One of the parade vendors this year was George Cade from A and N Kettle Corn. Cade said he was glad to be at the event. Cade, who is retired and lives in Pedro, Ohio, said he sets up at three or four events annually, but regularly sets up on Thursdays in the Kroger parking lot in Russell.

Another vendor at the parade was Fat Boy Q, a new food truck business that opened earlier this year. Owners Derrick Bacon, Jason Hubert and Diangelo Roach said they enjoy going to events like the Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade, and the fundraiser Ribs on the River earlier this year in Ashland. The trio offers all sorts of barbecue dishes and sides, all prepared on a wood-fired barbecue grill. They even offer homemade cheesecakes to their patrons.

“We try to go everywhere from Huntington to the Portsmouth area,” Derrick Bacon said. “We switch it up daily, and put it on social media (Facebook and Instagram) where we are going to be and what the menu is for that day.”