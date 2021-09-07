CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catlettsburg, KY

‘Like a big family reunion’: Catlettsburg hosts 54th Labor Day parade

By Charles Romans
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Tcdx_0boUTs4t00

CATLETTSBURG The Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade returned this year to a massive turnout of residents from around the region. Mayor Faith Day said everyone was excited to be back and see each other after last year forced the city to hold a “drive-through” parade due to restrictions made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade is like a big family reunion for the entire city,” Day said. This year also marks the 54th year of the parade, Day said.

“We encouraged everyone to wear their masks,” Day said. And in the interests of public safety, the Boyd County Emergency Management had set up hand-sanitizing stations across the parade route, Mayor Day said.

The Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade essentially marches through the entire city, as spectators line the sidewalks to watch local school bands, pageant winners, police and fire departments, and representatives of local businesses and groups pass by and show their dedication to and appreciation of the City of Catlettsburg. This year’s Grand Marshal for the parade was Terri Branham Clark.

Paradegoers enjoyed live music from The Party Bus, Davisson Brothers, the Brothers Smith Band, Catlettsburg native Cole Chaney, John R. Miller and Rodney Atkins. They could also enjoy a wide selection of crafts and other vendor products, as well as a variety of popular fair foods. And at 10 p.m., the city conducted a fireworks display.

“Everyone worked real hard to make this the best parade possible,” Day said.

One of the parade vendors this year was George Cade from A and N Kettle Corn. Cade said he was glad to be at the event. Cade, who is retired and lives in Pedro, Ohio, said he sets up at three or four events annually, but regularly sets up on Thursdays in the Kroger parking lot in Russell.

Another vendor at the parade was Fat Boy Q, a new food truck business that opened earlier this year. Owners Derrick Bacon, Jason Hubert and Diangelo Roach said they enjoy going to events like the Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade, and the fundraiser Ribs on the River earlier this year in Ashland. The trio offers all sorts of barbecue dishes and sides, all prepared on a wood-fired barbecue grill. They even offer homemade cheesecakes to their patrons.

“We try to go everywhere from Huntington to the Portsmouth area,” Derrick Bacon said. “We switch it up daily, and put it on social media (Facebook and Instagram) where we are going to be and what the menu is for that day.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Catlettsburg, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
City
Catlettsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Atkins
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
135
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy