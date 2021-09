The price of Primark clothes will not increase despite rising costs in the supply chain, the finance boss of owner Associated British Foods has said.John Bason, finance director of ABF, told the PA news agency that shoppers will not pay more for its clothes but there are likely to be price rises within its food business.The company, which owns grocery brands including Twinings Kingsmill and Ryvita, said it has seen significant pressure on pricing in its food operation, highlighting that this has pushed the price of its Mazola oil higher.ABF said Primark has also seen inflationary pressure as “port...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO