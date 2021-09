DJI might be retiring its Mavic name, but that doesn’t mean the line is going extinct. True, it has been three years since a “main” Mavic drone was launched, but DJI did launch a few drones in the meantime. Fans of the drone maker will probably be relieved to hear that a new product is just around the corner. And if this rather hefty leak is to be believed, the DJI Mavic 3 or DJI Pro 3 will be packing quite a punch when it comes to its specs.

