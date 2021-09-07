‘Cheap shot’: Scott Morrison defends Father’s Day trip to Sydney during lockdown

Eva Orner follows the devastating Australian wildfires in Burning and how the government is not willing to address the crisis at hand. The year 2020 brought a whole new meaning to the world being on fire. Heck, 2019 also saw several fires breakout in California. Here in the states, wind conditions brought hazy conditions to states that were nowhere near some of the recent fires. While the US was dealing with fires out west, Australia’s bushfires became known as “Black Summer” for 2019-20. Make no mistake that climate change is helping to cause this crisis. It’ll only get worse before it begins to get better if at all. It feels like every year becomes known as the hottest year on record. In Australia, they had not just their hottest summer but their driest summer on record. As a result, some 48 million acres were burned and three billion animals lost their lives.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO