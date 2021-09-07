CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cheap shot’: Scott Morrison defends Father’s Day trip to Sydney during lockdown

Cover picture for the articleScott Morrison has defended a trip to see his family on Father’s Day, arguing he went home to Sydney then returned to Canberra under an essential work exemption. In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, the prime minister said he understood people’s “frustration” given many Australians are unable to travel but claimed he had been the victim of “misinformation” about the issue.

TheConversationAU

Podcast with Michelle Grattan: A Father's Day backlash hits Scott Morrison

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the criticism Scott Morrison has already faced this week. Firstly, his trip to Sydney to visit his family for Father’s Day, which required a special exemption to return to Canberra, brought a sharp backlash when so many families couldn’t reunite for the weekend. The PM didn’t breach the rules – but did fail the pub test. Secondly, while his address to the National Summit on Women’s Safety acknowledged that “Australia has a problem” when it comes to ensuring women feel safe, critics including Australian of the Year Grace Tame are scathing of his and his government’s performance. Additional audio Gaena, Blue Dot Sessions, from Free Music Archive. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
erienewsnow.com

Australia's Scott Morrison doesn't deny pressuring UK to drop climate asks from trade deal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison all but admitted Thursday that his country had asked UK negotiators to exclude particular climate commitments from a free trade deal agreed in principle in June. The UK government, which is chairing November's COP26 international climate talks, as well as Australia's have come under pressure...
IBTimes

Vaccinated Sydney Residents Picnic As Lockdown Rules Relaxed

Virus lockdown rules were relaxed for fully vaccinated people in Sydney on Monday, with small groups allowed to meet for picnics for the first time in months. Families and friends gathered in parks and at beaches, reuniting 11 weeks after an outbreak of the Delta variant brought Australia's biggest city to a virtual standstill.
dallassun.com

With Covid cases rising, Queensland eyes COVID-19 locking down

On Saturday, Queensland, Australia's third most populous state, said it could order a snap lockdown after recording several new COVID-19 cases. The country's most populated state, New South Wales, home to Sydney, along with the cities of Melbourne and Canberra, are currently under lockdown. Australia's $1.5 trillion economy, which could...
The Independent

New Zealand Covid: Jacinda Ardern extends strict lockdown for Auckland for at least another week

New Zealand prime minister announced that Auckland will remain under a strict lockdown for at least another week to curb the spread of highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus.Jacinda Ardern told reporters on Monday that the country’s largest city, Auckland, will remain in strict alert 4 level lockdown until 21 September. The Prime Minister said that after that, the city will move to alert level 3, which means that the curbs will be eased slightly but offices, schools and public venues would still stay shut.She said that even though there was no widespread transmission in Auckland or the rest...
MedicalXpress

Flattening the COVID curve: Three weeks of tougher lockdowns in Sydney's hotspots halved expected case numbers

In a pandemic, you expect that as new public health measures are introduced, there's an observable impact on the spread of the disease. But while that might have been the case in Melbourne's second wave last year, the highly contagious Delta variant is different. In Sydney's current second wave, none of the increased restrictions seemed to directly decrease the spread of COVID-19. Until now.
AFP

Australian nuclear subs will be banned from New Zealand waters: Ardern

New Zealand will not lift a decades-long ban on nuclear-powered vessels entering its waters in the wake of key ally Australia's decision to develop a nuclear submarine fleet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday. The ban was introduced in the wake of French nuclear testing in the Pacific and led to the US navy banning its warships from entering New Zealand ports for more than 30 years.
solzyatthemovies.com

Burning – Toronto 2021

Eva Orner follows the devastating Australian wildfires in Burning and how the government is not willing to address the crisis at hand. The year 2020 brought a whole new meaning to the world being on fire. Heck, 2019 also saw several fires breakout in California. Here in the states, wind conditions brought hazy conditions to states that were nowhere near some of the recent fires. While the US was dealing with fires out west, Australia’s bushfires became known as “Black Summer” for 2019-20. Make no mistake that climate change is helping to cause this crisis. It’ll only get worse before it begins to get better if at all. It feels like every year becomes known as the hottest year on record. In Australia, they had not just their hottest summer but their driest summer on record. As a result, some 48 million acres were burned and three billion animals lost their lives.
dallassun.com

Bullying of reporters in Australia accelerating rapidly

To be a political journalist, you have always needed to be able to resist bullying. As a young reporter in the 1990s covering my first state election campaign, I received a furious call at home from a Labor premier. He was the first politician to tear shreds off me, but...
Telegraph

New Zealand's Maori party calls for country to be renamed Aotearoa

When Dutch cartographers first mapped out a chain of rugged Pacific islands, they named their discovery Nova Zeelandia after a province in their homeland, with little regard for the islands' native Māori people. Now, a little less than 500 years later, the Māori Party are pushing to change the official...
The Guardian

Mining union backs Daniel Repacholi as Labor candidate in Hunter to replace Joel Fitzgibbon

The mining union has thrown its support behind the former Olympic shooter Daniel Repacholi to take over the seat of Hunter from outgoing Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon. The Construction, Forestry, Mining, Maritime and Energy Union has also warned Labor is at risk of losing the regional New South Wales seat at the next federal election in the wake of the outspoken Fitzgibbon’s departure.
