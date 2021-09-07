‘Cheap shot’: Scott Morrison defends Father’s Day trip to Sydney during lockdown

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.
In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the criticism Scott Morrison has already faced this week.
Firstly, his trip to Sydney to visit his family for Father’s Day, which required a special exemption to return to Canberra, brought a sharp backlash when so many families couldn’t reunite for the weekend. The PM didn’t breach the rules – but did fail the pub test.
Secondly, while his address to the National Summit on Women’s Safety acknowledged that “Australia has a problem” when it comes to ensuring women feel safe, critics including Australian of the Year Grace Tame are scathing of his and his government’s performance.
Additional audio
Gaena, Blue Dot Sessions, from Free Music Archive.
