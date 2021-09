General Hospital spoilers for September 13-17, 2021, reveal the day Caroline Carly Benson has been waiting for since about 1996. She’s finally going to marry Jason Morgan. It might have taken three decades but now even Jason admits he’s been in love with Carly since 1999. That seems a bit far-fetched, but we’ll just roll with it.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO