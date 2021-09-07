Jyoti Mukerji returns to TV after 16 years with Tera Mera Saath Rahe

She went into hibernation post kids . After years of staying away from the arc lights, Jyoti Mukerji is back on television with Star Bharat and Disney Hot Star show “Tera Mera Saath Rahe” on air from 16th of August at 8:30 pm. In Tera Mera Saath Rahe, which is aired on Disney Hotstar, she is seen starring along with the earlier Saath Nibhana Saathiyan cast including Rupal Patel, Gia Manek, Nazim Khilji, Vandana Botadkar Vithlani. While the second part of Saath Nibhana Saathiyan is on air on Star Plus, these actors have been replaced by the younger generation in part two due the leap in the story. Jyoti says, “While Kokilaben, Gopi bahu, Ahem and Gopi’s maami are repeated from Saath Nibhana Saathiyan, Tera Mera Saath Rahe is a completely new show and story by a different production house. All I can say about my role is that it’s a positive and interesting role. It’s a saas-bahu drama.”