COVID: Business Owners Hope Loss Of Federal Unemployment Benefits Brings Employees Back

DENVER (CBS4) – Over Labor Day weekend, thousands of Coloradans will lose federal unemployment benefits. Standard UI benefits are only available for 26 weeks. But with the pandemic came enhanced benefits, providing a temporary boost. That boost is over on Sept. 4. (credit: CBS) Claimants on regular state unemployment will still receive their weekly benefits, but the extra $300 provided by Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation every week will end. About 107,000 Coloradans are receiving either Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation along with Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. Colorado currently has a 6.1% unemployment rate, higher than pre-pandemic numbers and the national average....

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO