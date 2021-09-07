CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID: Business Owners Hope Loss Of Federal Unemployment Benefits Brings Employees Back

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 7 million Americans lost a lifeline when federal unemployment expired. Maria Cid Medina spoke to business owners who hope that will make their struggle to find workers easier.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

NBC New York

Stimulus Checks and Unemployment Benefits Lowered Poverty in 2020, Census Says

Poverty declined in 2020 by one measure following large amounts of federal aid enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, including stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. The so-called supplemental poverty rate, which adds in government assistance to low-income individuals, declined to 9.1% in 2020 from 11.8% in the previous year,...
INCOME TAX
AL.com

At-home-COVID test kits covered by health savings plans, IRS says

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that the cost of at-home testing for COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense, making them eligible for health spending plans. Expenses for the kids can be pair or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements, (health FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

IRS: Cost of home testing for COVID-19 is eligible medical expense

The cost of home testing for COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense for tax purposes, the Internal Revenue Service is telling taxpayers. According to the IRS website, “COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense that can be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), or Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs).”
PUBLIC HEALTH
westernslopenow.com

Job seekers and employers prepare for unemployment benefits ending

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Enhanced pandemic aid has been helping Americans who are unable to return to work for over a year now. Now that the benefits have ended, more than 11 million people across the country will get a smaller check, or no benefits at all, leaving many people wondering: what does this mean for local job seekers and employers?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Central Illinois Proud

500k Illinoisans lose federal pandemic unemployment benefits

(WTVO) — Nearly 500,000 Illinois residents are among the 7 million Americans who will lose federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits today. Some economists have predicted this may spur recovery in the lagging job market, but research from Harvard and three other universities paint a different picture:. In the 19th state which...
ILLINOIS STATE
KGUN 9

Federal unemployment benefits end for millions of jobless Americans

Federal programs to help more than 8 million people without jobs expired on Monday. As a result, tens of thousands of Arizona residents will have to find another way to support their families. For months, critics blamed the enhanced unemployment benefits for a nationwide worker shortage. In Arizona, more than...
PHOENIX, AZ
cbslocal.com

Restaurant Owners Hopeful, But Don’t Expect Quick End To Worker Shortages With Federal Unemployment Benefit Programs Over

CHICAGO (CBS) — This Labor Day, many industries are hoping people come back to work – with extra federal unemployment benefits officially having expired Saturday. CBS 2’s Tara Molina was told Monday that while business owners in particular are hopeful, those still facing worker shortages may not see the impact of the expiration right away – especially restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Thousands Of Coloradans Will Lose Federal Unemployment Benefits Saturday

DENVER (CBS4) – Over Labor Day weekend, thousands of Coloradans will lose federal unemployment benefits. Standard UI benefits are only available for 26 weeks. But with the pandemic came enhanced benefits, providing a temporary boost. That boost is over on Sept. 4. (credit: CBS) Claimants on regular state unemployment will still receive their weekly benefits, but the extra $300 provided by Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation every week will end. About 107,000 Coloradans are receiving either Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation along with Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. Colorado currently has a 6.1% unemployment rate, higher than pre-pandemic numbers and the national average....
COLORADO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Struggling businesses hopeful to find applicants next week after unemployment benefits end

This weekend, millions will be losing the pandemic related unemployment benefits they’ve been receiving, and business are still desperately looking to hire. Places like Cameron Roofing in Penfield still aren’t finding interested candidates, even as the expiration for unemployment comes closer. Sean Kausch, business associate for Cameron Roofing, says it...
PENFIELD, NY
Boston Herald

Massachusetts retailers hope to fill jobs as more than 300,000 residents lose federal unemployment benefits

As nearly 304,000 Bay Staters lose $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits — a “lifeline” for many Massachusetts residents — local retailers hope this expiration of benefits will help small businesses fill jobs. “We’ve already seen a number of small businesses close their doors permanently,” said Jon Hurst, president of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

