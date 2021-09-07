CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID: Experts Warn Of Possible Increase In Cases After Labor Day Weekend

Cover picture for the articleWith millions of people traveling for the holiday weekend there are concerns COVID-19 cases could spike once again. Betty Yu talked to an expert at UCSF about what to expect after the holiday.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have travel plans this Labor Day weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you may want to reconsider. The suggestion is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. They say the unvaccinated shouldn’t travel and the vaccinated should consider their risk. And when it comes to public gatherings indoors, everyone should wear a mask unless outside with others who are fully vaccinated. North Texas health experts say the guidance especially applies to people in our area. “Those preventative measures in the short term, are what we can control,” said Steve Miff, the CEO of Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. He says they’ve seen encouraging data that Dallas County has had a decrease in positive active cases, but that it’s unclear if Labor Day weekend will be the last holiday needing covid protocols. He says typically a peak lasts around two months, and that hopefully we will be on the decline soon, but a lot of the trends depend on our own actions and decisions to gather. “We need to continue to vaccinate and that’s what is going to continue to carry us through the fall holidays and the winter potential peaks,” Miff said.
