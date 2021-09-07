CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaning products maker McBride's annual profit drops 18% on raw material cost surge

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Cleaning products maker McBride Plc reported a 17.8% slump in annual profit on Tuesday, due to rising raw material costs but the company kept its 2022 outlook unchanged after issuing a profit warning last month.

The company, which makes and distributes its own private labels such as Oven Pride and Surcare, reported adjusted pretax profit for the full-year ended June 30, of 19.9 million pounds ($27.52 million), compared with 24.2 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.7232 pounds) (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

