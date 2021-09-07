CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

VisualSim Cloud brings popular System-Level Modeling Solution to the Browser

design-reuse.com
 8 days ago

Santa Clara, CA. — September 8, 2021 — Mirabilis Design, the leading provider of system-level Intellectual Property and Simulation Solutions for electronics and processors, announced the release of VisualSim Cloud. VisualSim Cloud is a Browser-based discrete-event simulation platform with a large library of Intellectual property for quick exploration, trade-offs, debugging and system optimization. Using a Web Browser, users can assemble models, run simulations by varying parameters, and view/save the results. VisualSim Cloud requires no cloud computing fees; immediate availability of latest VisualSim IP; local data storage and simulations; and accessible from any browser. Over 500 VisualSim IP for stochastic, traffic, hardware, software, and networking are available, along with application systems and tutorials for University Labs.

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
coinspeaker.com

Multilevel Fault-tolerant Mechanism Design for MEMO Decentralized Cloud Storage System

The quality of fault-tolerant mechanism is a significant indicator of the performance of a computer system. In the field of data storage, fault-tolerant mechanism refers to a technology by which the system can automatically restore the damaged or lost data to the state prior to the accident in the event of data damage or loss in the system.
SOFTWARE
marketresearchtelecast.com

O2 Business: Microsoft 365 and cloud telephone system in one package

O2 Business is now offering a combination of Microsoft 365, a cloud telephone system and cell phone access. Customers can request this complete package, which is fully managed by the provider Telefónica, at a fixed monthly price per user. Users can put together the services they need as they wish:...
TECHNOLOGY
enr.com

Army Corps Looks to the Cloud for Flood Modeling

Generating the best possible models of storm surge, flooding and coastal conditions has been a major goal of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center. While the computing power necessary to model these complex data sets normally requires the use of Dept. of Defense supercomputers, the ERDC has recently undertaken an effort to evaluate cloud-based computing services to augment its capabilities. This includes a recent agreement with Microsoft to evaluate the Azure cloud environment and its predictive analytics tools for how they could improve climate modeling and natural disaster resilience planning. While not a replacement for ERDC’s existing workflows, these cloud-based systems could allow for a more reactive and faster approach to storm and climate modeling, with implications for how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers evaluates threats posed by sea-level rise and climate change.
MILITARY
HackerNoon

The Benefits Cloud ERP Solutions Bring to Modern Enterprise

Some industry leaders believe it is the perfect time to automate operations with the help of smart ERP systems. Cloud-based systems will help in improving business efficiency while adding significant value to the system. Cloud ERP software requires a monthly or yearly subscription fee that can ensure the continuation of the business. Cloud allows companies to rely on third-party hardware with added security that protects data while providing the latest features. Cloud integration can free you from many problems that hinder your company’s growth. The up-gradation process is automatic, so there is no hassle to improve the existing software, and minimal IT support is required.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Software#The Models#Software Architects#Visualsim Cloud#Visualsim Ip#University Labs#Digital#Quantum Computing#Analog Computers#Ai Accelerators#Visualsim Explorer#Visualsim Architect 2130#Openwebstart#Java
ZDNet

C3 AI brings its full enterprise portfolio to Google Cloud

On Wednesday, Google Cloud and C3 AI announced a new partnership that will bring C3 AI's entire portfolio of enterprise AI software to Google Cloud. The two companies will also offer joint services tailored for a range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare and financial services. The C3 AI applications now...
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Rise of Cloud-Based Solutions for the Connected Supply Chain

Cloud-based transportation platforms are the future for fleets of all sizes. But, what does that really mean, and how can you tell whether migrating to the cloud or using an on-premise solution is right for your transportation business?. Cloud-based solutions took off about a decade ago when subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

AWS, NetApp unveil the first fully-managed ONTAP file system in the cloud

Amazon Web Services and NetApp on Thursday rolled out a new storage service years in the making, Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP. It's the first fully-managed ONTAP file system in the cloud, giving customers a simple way to run their applications on AWS without changing their code or how they manage data.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How decentralized models are reimagining the cloud

The popular saying, “if you’re not paying for the product, you are the product” is a lot more easier to comprehend now that privacy on the Internet has become a hotly debated topic. The dominant centralized cloud storage model, used by such marquee providers as Google Drive to Apple iCloud,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
komando.com

Bad news: Popular home security system can be disarmed remotely

Keeping your family safe is the most important thing you can do. There are several options available to help, with the smartest being a home security system. Some systems have Wi-Fi-enabled cameras so that you can see what is going on, even when you’re not home. Tap or click here to see how to install cameras that upload right to the cloud.
ELECTRONICS
InfoQ.com

Chrome Browser Extensions Study Reveals Performance Impact of Popular Extensions

DebugBear recently published the results of a study reviewing the impact of the 1000 most popular Chrome extensions on browser performance and end-user experience. Some extensions may delay the page loading time by up to 4 seconds. Others shorten battery life by causing more than 20 seconds of CPU activity on page load.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

OWC Jellyfish Manager 2.0 cloud backup solutions with Backblaze, AWS, and Wasabi

This month OWC has introduced their new Jellyfish Manager 2.0 bringing with it a new design, dashboard and cloud backup interrogations with the most requested cloud backup services. Enabling you to run scheduled backups and if the worst should happen recover your data from the cloud. Jellyfish Manager 2.0 works directly with Jellyfish servers, a specialized shared storage device that allows multiple post-production video editors to work simultaneously with 4K, 6K, and 8K footage and will be available to all new customers and customers who have an active support plan very shortly.
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Live Oak completes conversion to cloud-based Finxact core system

The core conversion Live Oak Bank started a year ago has been completed on time, according to Chairman and CEO James "Chip" Mahan. The $8.2 billion-asset bank, a unit of Live Oak Bancshares, now runs on cloud-based software from Finxact hosted on Amazon Web Services. When it began migrating its...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Next generation HPE StoreOnce Systems enhance hybrid cloud data protection

I love watching superhero movies, and I am happy to report that there is no shortage of superheroes in the movie world today. The concept of superheroes and their alternate fantasy world appeals universally. It is no secret that at some point in our lives, we all – most likely – wanted to be a superhero. These larger-than-life characters engage in the classic battle of good against evil, which makes for an engaging scenario for audiences – while also driving up revenue for movie production houses.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Topic Model Based Recommendation Systems

A very quick and (hopefully) easy to follow introduction into the intuition (and very low level Maths) involved in Topic Model Based Recommendation Systems. GitHub for a working simple recommendation system based on Topic Modelling. In todays world, sometimes it feels like we are plagued with never ending decisions. Whether...
COMPUTERS
CIO

How to take your phone system to the cloud for hybrid work

Given the global environment – hybrid work continues to be top of mind for many organizations. Companies are working through when/how to bring employees back to the office safely while keeping flexible work options available. In the middle of this transformation is calling and the ability to deliver a modern calling experience from anywhere.
SMALL BUSINESS
Itproportal

How to upgrade your legacy system to a modern IT solution

Technology today moves quickly, often too fast for many businesses to keep up. Consequently, there comes a time in every company’s development when your equipment is no longer sufficient. While the financial weight of modernizing may be unappealing, relying on legacy systems carries many hidden costs and risks. In 2019,...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

T-Systems, Google Cloud Partner to Deliver Sovereign Cloud Services

T-Systems and Google Cloud this week announced they will build and deliver sovereign cloud services for German enterprises, the public sector, and healthcare organizations. Breaking new ground, the companies will jointly innovate to develop a large spectrum of next-generation sovereign cloud solutions and infrastructure. In this new joint offering, that will be available as of mid 2022 and then upgraded over the following months, T-Systems will manage a set of sovereignty controls and measures, including encryption and identity management. In addition, T Systems will exercise a control function over relevant parts of the German Google Cloud infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

System Level Solutions's eUSB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller (eUSB31SF) IP core now available with Isochronous transfer support

September 9, 2021 -- For 16 years, SLS has been providing USB IP core solutions. After many successful deliveries for various high-speed data transfer applications, SLS has now launched an eUSB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller (eUSB31SF) IP core with Isochronous transfer type support. This added feature further enhances applications in the Audio, Video, Multimedia, Broadcast, Streaming, Space Communication, and Telecommunication sectors for transfer time-sensitive information.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Why it's the perfect time to join Codasip and be part of the RISC-V revolution

Eighteen months ago, I said: “The rise of RISC-V offers us a tremendous platform for innovation and collaboration: it has the potential to change the business model of the entire industry.” I stand by that and indeed am demonstrating my conviction by joining the ranks of a company that’s not only changing the industry business model, but is significantly innovating in RISC-V.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy