VisualSim Cloud brings popular System-Level Modeling Solution to the Browser
Santa Clara, CA. — September 8, 2021 — Mirabilis Design, the leading provider of system-level Intellectual Property and Simulation Solutions for electronics and processors, announced the release of VisualSim Cloud. VisualSim Cloud is a Browser-based discrete-event simulation platform with a large library of Intellectual property for quick exploration, trade-offs, debugging and system optimization. Using a Web Browser, users can assemble models, run simulations by varying parameters, and view/save the results. VisualSim Cloud requires no cloud computing fees; immediate availability of latest VisualSim IP; local data storage and simulations; and accessible from any browser. Over 500 VisualSim IP for stochastic, traffic, hardware, software, and networking are available, along with application systems and tutorials for University Labs.www.design-reuse.com
