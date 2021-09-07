DG goes in for genre bending
Do not think of Deutsche Grammophon as exclusively classical. It is doing its level best to blur the boundaries. Deutsche Grammophon introduces the genre-defying Fragments. What happens when some of the most groundbreaking creative talents on the electronic music scene are invited to reimagine works by a pioneer from the past? This intriguing new series holds the answers. Fragments will spotlight the music of a single composer, issuing twelve reworks as e-singles over a period of months, culminating in a full album release. At the heart of the series is a dynamic dialogue between past and present, tradition and innovation, creation and re-creation.slippedisc.com
