Ruth Leon recommends…12 Ensemble – Mary Bevan

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article12 Ensemble is a group that plays without a conductor, and, over the past year, this exciting string ensemble has, become part of Wigmore audiences’ listening experience through live-streamed or open-air events. Here Mary Bevan, one of the UK’s finest sopranos, joins them for classic Britten, Les Illuminations. The 12...

slippedisc.com

