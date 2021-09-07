CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emotions raw before Paris trial for Islamic State carnage

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — For the music lover, it was nearly three hours at gunpoint, wondering if he would become yet another body on the floor of the Bataclan concert hall in Paris. For the grieving mother, the night of carnage robbed her of her son and tarnished her view of the vibrant neighborhood they both loved.

