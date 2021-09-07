CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The New Wellness Imperative for Long-Haul Travel

By Colin Nagy, Skift
SKIFT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to recognize long-haul travel for what it is: an endurance event. For those making the trip instead of the Zoom, there are new imperatives that premium brands need to serve up to cater to these travelers. Hint: it doesn’t look like the luxury of the past. More travel...

skift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Long-haul travel faces lag in travel rebound, Boeing predicts

Boeing does not expect a return in long-haul travel from the Covid crisis until at least 2024. Demand for domestic air travel is leading the recovery, with intra-regional markets expected to follow as health and travel restrictions ease. This will be followed by long-haul travel’s return to pre-pandemic levels by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Air Canada resumes Sydney flights from December 17

Air Canada plans to restart Sydney-Vancouver flights from December 17, with flights now on sale as both Australia and Canada reopen their international borders. However, as expected, trans-Pacific travel will be restricted to people who have been fully vaccinated – and only "with the Government of Canada-accepted vaccines", the airline notes – although this set includes the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer jabs being used in Australia.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Vegan Food#First Class Travel#Sleep Cycles#Zoom#Lufthansa#British Airways#Polish#American#Oura#Dxb#Qantas#Corporate Travel#Cond Nast
worldairlinenews.com

Swiss launches ‘Best of Swiss Taste of Switzerland’ and introduces new service concept for long-haul Business Class

Swiss International Air Lines has made this announcement:. Swiss will be offering Business and First Class guests a selection of the best top chefs’ creations of the past few years under its ‘Swiss Taste of Switzerland’ program on long-haul services from Switzerland from the beginning of September. At the same time, Swiss is introducing a new Business Class service concept for all its long-haul flights that enables travelers to bring greater individuality to their air travel experience and decide for themselves when they want to eat during their flight.
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Business Journal

Alaska Air CEO talks new markets and Covid's long wake for business travelers

Ben Minicucci pushed into dozens of new markets — many in popular outdoor and leisure-travel destinations — in the 12 months before the coronavirus outbreak. It’s a strategy that lifted Alaska Air’s fleet during the depths of the pandemic, and one that has served it particularly well as a mix of leisure and, increasingly, business travelers return to the air.
INDUSTRY
Essence

The Ultimate Baecation: How To Do Wellness Travel As A Couple

A travel coach breaks down the best ways to prioritize well-being and your relationship when doing a couples wellness trip. When’s the last time you and your partner took a wellness trip together? For many, the answer might be “never.”. Sure, wellness travel can be spending a few days in...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

Accor Sets Sights on Rest of Europe for Its Co-Working Business 🔒

The hotel giant is quietly tip-toeing its way across Europe, but a hospitality slant may prove to be a weakness rather than a strength. As organizations start to embrace distributed work and virtual meetings, the corporate travel and meetings sectors are preparing for change. How will travel managers respond to new patterns of employee mobility? What role will hotels play in catering to distributed workforces and distributed meetings? Can destinations, and airlines, capitalize on the anticipated boom in digital nomads? Does the coming future of work increase or decrease the travel spend?
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Meditation
SKIFT

The Enduring Impact of 9/11 on the Business of Travel

Twenty years after that fateful day, enhanced security measures are now just part of the routine of travel — and the cost of doing business across the globe. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. In a matter of three...
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

Standard Hotels Parent Thumbs Nose at Bigger-Is-Better on Brand Growth

Major hotel companies like Marriott and Hilton want franchisees to think bigger is better in terms of signing a branding deal. Standard International wants to show you can stay independent and punch above your weight — but having cool factor and financial backup still helps. More travel executives get their...
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

Travel CEOs Cast Doubt on Business Travel’s Full Return and 9 Other Top Travel Stories

In Skift’s top stories this week, numerous travel CEOs express pessimism about a full recovery of corporate travel, a Bill Gates-owned firm becomes the majority stakeholder in Four Seasons Hotels, and Las Vegas emerges as the U.S.’ most popular business travel destination. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news...
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Building For The Long Haul – Cyberly

In our final episode of this Cyberly Hits the Road series, we're taking one interview from one event and combining it with an interview from another event as a sort of the last hurrah. But these last hurrah's are doozy's as we got Chris Jolly aka The Freight Coach joining the show in a two-part discussion talking about building his career as a broker and transitioning to a new role as influencer and creator within the industry. And speaking of two parts, we also have Big Ed Burns and his son Ed Burns also joining the show to talk about bridging the gap between the family dynamics of running a business together–especially when you can combine the superpowers of the veteran leadership with new insights. This show really is about building for the long haul in a variety of ways so hopefully, you all enjoy!
ECONOMY
SKIFT

Marriott CEO Sees Hotels Bouncing Back Quickly After Delta Variant Slump

It is hard to be optimistic about fall hotel performance for companies like Marriott and Hilton — unless the absence of business travel is somehow offset by higher-than-expected leisure travel. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. The Delta variant’s...
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

The Pandemic Changed the Serviced Apartments Industry Forever

A wave of agency closures and takeovers means those that are left need to ensure they’re lean enough to compete with owner and operators. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. This year has been one of two stories for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Comment: Travel can be more convenient after Covid

Recovery from pandemic is an opportunity to accelerate technological advancement, says Simon Armstrong, of accountancy firm Menzies. The constant chopping and changing of global travel restrictions during the pandemic has caused major disruption for the travel industry. As more routes open up and restrictions ease for some travellers, the sector...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

Qantas Plans Vaccine Requirement for All International Flyers

Vaccine mandates are the next big thing for the travel industry with many companies requiring staff get their jabs. Now Qantas may be the first to take the logical next step with a mandate that passengers on international flights do the same. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news...
INDUSTRY
phocuswire.com

Travel innovation "faceoff" brands unveiled for Business Travel Show

The Business Travel Show has named the six companies taking part in its travel innovation “Faceoff.”. The companies will present their services in series of head-to-head battles at the in person event, which takes place later this month. Presentations will also be available virtually. Louis Magliaro, executive vice president of...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

CheapOair Is Now Enrolling Flyers in AA Advantage

American Airlines gave CheapOair a vote of confidence in permitting the online travel agency to enroll AA Advantage members. Look for more online travel agencies to establish these types of deals. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. In a...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy