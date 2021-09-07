CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, September 7

By Pardeep Cattry
SB Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know how many of you are watching the US Open, but this year’s edition is turning out to be a very fun one, results-wise. It remains fashionable to rebrand, so it’s worth mentioning another one that has unique relevance to American and English crowds: the Rochester Rhinos, now co-owned by Jamie Vardy, are now Rochester New York FC. Naturally, the new name came with a new look.

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Carty Free grades Tottenham Hotspur’s 2021 transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer window has finally closed after a long, torturous summer that included a (contractually required) SAGA and ended with new faces arriving and some familiar ones leaving. Tottenham’s summer business resulted in five additions: Pierluigi Gollini, Cuti Romero, Pape Matar Sarr (on loan at Metz), Bryan Gil,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur: How to follow Spurs on the BBC

The BBC's coverage of Tottenham Hotspur is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment... Want the biggest news and match updates sent direct to your phone or tablet? Then download the BBC Sport app and sign up to notifications.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

“The players are here to play all three games” – Argentine manager confirms Tottenham Hotspur duo will not leave early

CONMEBOL’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are ongoing, but with South America being on the United Kingdom’s red list, clubs either negotiated their player’s release or withheld them from departing. That wasn’t the case for the Argentine players who opposed orders not to travel on international duty. As a result, there...
PREMIER LEAGUE
imdb.com

Tottenham Hotspur Teams with Sky on World’s First Net Zero Carbon Soccer Match – Global Bulletin

Sky and London’s Tottenham Hotspur, featured in the 2020 edition of Amazon Prime Video’s hit “All or Nothing” documentary series, will work together to make the club’s Sept. 19 fixture against London rivals Chelsea Football Club the world’s first net zero carbon major soccer match, ahead of next month’s Un COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Ade Adepitan
Person
Pelé
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Benjamin Mendy
SPORTbible

Tottenham Hotspur Set To Fine Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso After Brazil Vs Argentina Farce

Three Tottenham Hotspur players are set to be fined by the club for going on international duty in South America, which will mean having to quarantine on return. It was agreed by Premier League teams that players wouldn't be travelling to 'red list' countries during the international break, as it would have meant them being unavailable for their clubs for 10 days, and potentially missing three games.
UEFA
BBC

Joe Rodon: Wales add Tottenham Hotspur defender to squad for Estonia match

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 22:35 BST. Wales have...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Rodriguez, Elneny, Mbappe, Onana

Liverpool are continuing to talk to Mohamed Salah's representatives over a new deal for the 29-year-old Egypt forward. (Liverpool Echo) Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen for the club to sign Germany winger Leroy Sane, 25, from Bayern Munich. (Express) Tottenham are prepared to use wantaway France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#The Hoddle Of Coffee#Tottenham Hotspur News#American#English#Rochester New York Fc#Rny Fc#The Rochester Rhinos
chatsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wins RIBA architecture prize

Tottenham Hotspur's 63,000-seat stadium has won a major architecture prize. The stadium in north London, which hosted its first Premier League game in April 2019, is one of 54 winners of the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Awards. The awards recognise the UK's best new buildings and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham Hotspur had Adama Traore bid rejected prior to deadline day

According to The Athletic (h/t Express), Tottenham failed with a late move for Adama Traore prior to deadline day. Wolves apparently knocked back a £30m offer from Spurs as they wanted a figure closer to £50m. Traore will be remaining at the Molineux at least until January. Spurs were quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace's summer signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise could be in line to make their debuts. Captain Luka Milivojevic is also expected to make his first appearance of the season, but Eberechi Eze remains a long-term absentee. Tottenham are without Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium among the winners of the RIBA National Awards

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium among the winners of the RIBA National Awards. Tottenham Hotspur have scooped up another award courtesy of their stadium that was among the winners of the RIBA National Awards (h/t Daily Star). The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) is a 180-year-old association that has awarded 54 winners with the prize and our swanky new stadium is among them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
tothelaneandback.com

Internationals: Tottenham Hotspur stars register big wins

Tottenham Hotspur stars win big on international duty. It was one of those impressive nights for a host of Tottenham stars as they picked up important and big wins on international duty (h/t official site). The conclusion of the games on Tuesday means that just one more match day is left tonight and following that, the players can return to the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy