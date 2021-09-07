The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, September 7
I don’t know how many of you are watching the US Open, but this year’s edition is turning out to be a very fun one, results-wise. It remains fashionable to rebrand, so it’s worth mentioning another one that has unique relevance to American and English crowds: the Rochester Rhinos, now co-owned by Jamie Vardy, are now Rochester New York FC. Naturally, the new name came with a new look.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
