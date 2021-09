Yung Bleu has allegedly decided to drop the "Yung" from his name, revealing that he will simply be going by BLEU in the future. The 27-year-old multi-platinum artist has been updating fans on his upcoming chapter on social media, and he admitted that he's going to change his name officially. As Yung Bleu, the Mobile, Alabama native became one of the most decorated young artists coming up, but he's looking for new beginnings, and he must feel as though he's close to growing out of his name.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO