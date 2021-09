The last surviving assailant of the November 2015 attacks on Paris appeared in court on Wednesday at the start of a historic trial over the night of horror that sent shockwaves through France. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. The biggest trial in France's modern history is expected to last nine months. Only one of the 10 attackers survived.

