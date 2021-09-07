Arlington County collecting food scraps as part of new compost program

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Starting this week, one Northern Virginia county wants your leftover scraps of food. "We’re going to use it to basically make a soil amendment of some kind. So the compost will come back and people will use it for various organic projects around their houses or farms, whoever buys the product," Arlington County’s Erik Grabowski told FOX 5 when the idea was first floated back in early June.