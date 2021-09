The UK government has threatened to suspend the Northern Ireland Brexit deal if the EU does not reopen negotiations over the year-and-a-half-old treaty.Boris Johnson hailed the signing of the Northern Ireland protocol and withdrawal agreement as a "fantastic moment" for the UK in January last year, but now says it is not working and that it must be changed.Speaking in the House of Lords on Monday evening, David Frost, the government's Brexit minister, said the EU should come to the table to make changes to the accord. "They would be making a significant mistake if they thought that we were...

