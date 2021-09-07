Volunteer shortage: Local Red Cross & Salvation Army lack people to deploy to disasters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fears related to COVID-19 are being blamed on a lack of local volunteers to deploy to help with natural disasters happening across the country. “The ability to identify available and able-bodied volunteers who can commit to a 14-day deployment remains a struggle,” said Diana Barrett, Public Relations/Volunteer Outreach for the Salvation Army serving Waco/McLennan County.www.kwtx.com
