We shudder in horror when we watch men walk the streets fully armed as women flee for their lives, covering their faces and hiding in their homes. Neighbors are asked to spy on each other and report anyone who may be suspected of having committed a crime against the state. Children are schooled in a doctrine mandated by a small group of people who know what children need to learn and avoid any teaching that would interfere with their complete devotion to a way of life, ruled by the severe laws of a God who rules every aspect of their lives.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO