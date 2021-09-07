Letter: Pessimistic

Twenty years have passed since the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center and I remember the day as if it were yesterday. The nation was touch, we were all New Yorkers that day, as we mourned the senseless loss of innocent lives. We learned a great lesson in the days and months that followed. We learned that there is evil in this world that is bent on the destruction of our American way of life. More important we learned that despite our differences we came together as a nation when our way of life was threatened. In my lifetime we were never more united than we were on 9-11. We watch in horror as our first responders rushed into burning buildings to help their fellow man, regardless of the race or religion. Nothing else mattered – people were in trouble. The following days and weeks saw an outpouring of patriotism I have never witnessed before nor since. People helping each other cope with devastating losses. People volunteering at the site of the devastation to sift through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors or remains so families could find closure; unfortunately, the intense heat left little to find. Blood banks were inundated with people donating blood, people donated money to help those affected by the tragedy, stores donated food and water for the workers and ordinary people volunteered to hand out the donations. Patriotism was evident by the massive display of American flags all over this country. “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times” Dicken’s words ring so true. The two thousand nine hundred and ninety-six people who lost their lives brought us together as one nation united, not divided by political ideology, race, religion, or country of origin. Let that be their legacy, one that binds us together in love for one another.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO