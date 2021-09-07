CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Suppressing the vote

 8 days ago

It’s bad enough that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks kept votes from being counted in the 2020 congressional race in the 2nd District, but now she is trying to silence the votes and voices of voters in other states as well. Following the 2020 election, there was a barrage of anti-voter legislation...

MSNBC

American fascism is on the rise as anti-abortion and voter suppression bills thrive

In 2021, a historic spate of regressive voter suppression and anti-abortion legislation has made the reality of American fascism all the more clear: It’s on the rise. Laws designed to curb and control Americans’ rights to vote and receive adequate medical care are being introduced across the country, and collectively, they are restrictions that show the Republican Party is realizing its anti-democratic vision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Rep. Chellie Pingree: Our democracy is at stake

In the United States of America, more than a dozen states have enacted laws to make it harder for Americans to vote. As of today, over 400 voter suppression bills have been introduced in 49 states, including four in Maine. Luckily in Maine, our state lawmakers have passed provisions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roanoke Times

Democrats revise voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats unveiled a pared back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kick-starting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. But the new compromise legislation is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate, facing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

Democrats Fiddle While Republicans Stack the Electoral Deck

I am becoming increasingly impatient with the Democratic Party’s leaders and Democratic members of the House and Senate as the days of September slip by with no visible progress on anything. The double-tracked “infrastructure” bills lie dead in the water while Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema play statespersons—not because they are, but because they can.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Why I’m Voting for Joe Kent for Congress

I had the opportunity to meet congressional candidate Joe Kent at a Ridgefield town hall in July. He has three Bronze Stars, 20 years of military experience and was an adviser to President Donald Trump. I asked him about our role in the Middle East, space militarization, foreign and military aid and the Federal Reserve. He answered every question in depth and was not evasive.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
bridgemi.com

Ballot drive, suits eyed to fight Michigan vote reforms blasted as suppression

LANSING — Voting rights groups, advocacy organizations and Democrats are launching aggressive campaigns to fight a new Republican petition drive that aims to tighten Michigan voting and election laws. The Michigan Democratic Party is preparing a “decline to sign” campaign and has a “team of lawyers” that is picking apart...
MICHIGAN STATE
West Virginia Record

Democrats are stuck with election law they passed themselves

Some people will say one thing one moment, when it suits their purpose, and then they’ll say the exact opposite later, when that’s more advantageous. They’ll insist that they’ve always had the view they’re currently expressing, deny they ever said or thought differently, and sound like they really believe their big lie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reading Eagle

Letter: Senators must protect our freedom to vote

Our freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up barriers that make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and President Joe Biden must do whatever it takes to swiftly get the For the People Act passed in the Senate and signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Voting is free speech, mustn’t be legislatively restricted

Regarding “After voters embraced mail ballots, GOP states tighten rules” (Sept. 2): It’s suggested that by restricting mail-in ballots elderly voters would be hurt the most, but the restrictions include many others who prefer not to vote in person for any number of reasons. By adopting former President Donald Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen, Republicans have successfully promoted this and other new laws restricting voting opportunities in most states.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
telegram.com

Letter: Please cast your votes for candidates who support police

My hope for the Worcester municipal elections is that voters cast their votes for the candidates who support and defend, not defund, the men and women of law enforcement. Our city is fortunate to be served and protected by two outstanding police agencies, the Worcester Police and the Massachusetts State Police. Both are deserving of the support and appreciation of the citizens and politicians they serve and protect.
WORCESTER, MA
Dallas Weekly

SB1: Texas Republicans Pass Voter Suppression Law

On the evening of Aug. 31, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature passed an overhaul of Texas’ election laws. The moment was the final chapter in a weeks-long saga that included Texas Democrats leaving the state to prevent the changes from passing. Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud after his loss...
TEXAS STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: Congressional gerrymandering is voter suppression, too

Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, for good reason. But lately, they seem to have abandoned their effort to crack down on the most common and egregious tactic for disenfranchising voters — perhaps because they’re reluctant to give it up themselves. The polite...
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Castor: GOP Attempting ‘Blatant Voter Suppression Tactics’

As an effort to strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, lawmakers voted in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The bill, formerly known as H.R.4, is a response to Supreme Court rulings in Arizona. One ruling “banned the collection of absentee ballots by anyone other than a relative caregiver,” which has been called “ballot harvesting” by lawmakers. The second ruling “threw out any ballots cast in the wrong precinct.” In support of the Voting Act, Florida Rep. Kathy Castor (D) took to Twitter, sharing a news segment on the bill and praising the Voting Rights Act. Castor slammed “GOP Power Brokers” who are attempting to use “blatant voter suppression tactics” on the American people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: Efforts to suppress voting are on the rise. Here’s how we got here. And here’s how we can stop them.

Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. Last month marked the 58th anniversary of the March...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: The fight for voting rights needs Biden’s support

Biden has a choice to make: Does he want to establish his legacy as a president who fought for voting rights, or not?. In order to be remembered as a president who fought for voting rights, Biden must do more than ask the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. He knows as well as we do that bills like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act won’t make it through the Senate unless we abolish the filibuster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Freeman

Letter: Register and vote so that your voice can be heard

I hope everyone eligible will register to vote and update their voter registration in time to participate in this year’s election. Oct. 8 is the last day to register, and Oct.13 is the last day to change your address if you’re already registered, in order to be able to vote in the Nov. 2 election.
KINGSTON, NY
thedowneypatriot.com

Letter to the Editor: Vote no on the governor's recall

There are so many issues that trouble us. Folks I talk to worry about homelessness and the cost of housing for everyone, rising crime, gas prices, and unemployment. At the top of my list, I would add the threat of climate change, skyrocketing inequality of wealth in our nation, and most immediately, the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOMELESS

