Letter: Suppressing the vote

As an effort to strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965, lawmakers voted in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The bill, formerly known as H.R.4, is a response to Supreme Court rulings in Arizona. One ruling “banned the collection of absentee ballots by anyone other than a relative caregiver,” which has been called “ballot harvesting” by lawmakers. The second ruling “threw out any ballots cast in the wrong precinct.” In support of the Voting Act, Florida Rep. Kathy Castor (D) took to Twitter, sharing a news segment on the bill and praising the Voting Rights Act. Castor slammed “GOP Power Brokers” who are attempting to use “blatant voter suppression tactics” on the American people.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO