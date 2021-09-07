Assiniboia Downs Results Monday September 6th, 2021

It’s hard to remember now, but there once was a time before the internet had taken over our lives. and the 24-hour news cycle didn’t yet exist. For anyone under the age of 35, this might be almost impossible to comprehend, but it’s true. Back then, people would either read the morning newspaper or watch the evening news report on television to find out what had happened in the world that day. What did people do with the rest of their days? It’s hard to be sure, but thankfully, given the instant news era we now live in, we’ll never have to find out.

