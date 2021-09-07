CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday September 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 9 days ago

6th-$7,663, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.000, 49.400, 1:15.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.200. Whowantsacoldone124287-2½7-5½4-13-1¼S. Chickeness6.30. Crowned Royal122112-12-22-14-2½S. Chadee Jr.1.65. True Scout124335-14-15-25-2¾A. Whitehall4.00. Bear Me a Moment124676-3½6-16-46-4¾N. Stephenson2.75. Inxsessive Reality124743-hd5-½7-87-7¾D. Lewis47.75. Who Hears a Horton122468888J. Carreno19.10. 8 (8)Simply Fablus15.308.905.90. 5 (5)Zippeddie16.107.00. 2 (2)Whowantsacoldone4.90.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepressboxlts.com

Baffert Nominates 4 to Upcoming Capote Stakes at Los Alamitos

(Trainer Bob Baffert after winning the Breeders’ Cup with Authentic / Coady Photography) Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert nominated four 2-year-olds to the $75,000-guaranteed Capote Stakes. Named in honor of the champion 2-year-old of 1986, the Capote is scheduled to be run at 6 ½ furlongs Saturday, Sept. 18.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vengeful Wildcat#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Monday September 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Simply Smashing (L), 123J. Torres7-4-5Eli Betancourt. 2Big Lee's Legacy (L), 118G. Corrales5-5-xJames Frangella, Jr. 3Tale Lights (L), 123M. Sanchez2-5-3Patrick McBurney. 4Moon Unit Zapper (L), 123I. Castillo4-4-2Gregory Sacco. 5Hot Little Number (L), 123H. Figueroa6-7-7Eli Betancourt. 6Ageless Artist , 118J. Ferrer3-3-5Joseph Mazza. 7Singleberylbourbon , 123J. Herrera7-6-3Phillip Cunningham.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G2 Calumet Turf Cup: Imperador

(Imperador captures the G2 Calumet Turf Cup at KY Downs / All Photos by Coady Photography & Courtesy of KY Downs) Trainer Paul Lobo wasn’t surprised when the Argentinian-bred Imperador won the G2 $1 million Calumet Turf Cup Saturday at Kentucky Downs. He saw it coming. Lobo had watched the...
SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Is the Bob Baffert Scandal Going to Affect the Breeder’s Cup?

The American horse racing industry has been rocked this year by the latest scandal surrounding trainer Bob Baffert. As one of the most successful trainers around, Baffert has been a regular winner in the Breeders’ Cup Classic as well as in other big races, but how will the drugs testing scandal affect this year’s races?
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections for Churchill Downs on Thursday, Sept. 16

2021 Top Pick in the Money Overall — 947-1,399 67.69%. “Key Horses” @ KY Downs 6/3-1-0 50.00% Win / 66.67% ITM. “Key Horses” in 2021 209/ 93-48-21 44.50% Win / 77.51% ITM. “Longshots of Day” @ KY Downs 19/ 2-1-2 10.53% Win / 26.32% ITM. “Longshots of Day” @IGR (9-8-21)...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
theplaidhorse.com

Don’t miss out! Catch up on all the latest Horse racing news

It’s hard to remember now, but there once was a time before the internet had taken over our lives. and the 24-hour news cycle didn’t yet exist. For anyone under the age of 35, this might be almost impossible to comprehend, but it’s true. Back then, people would either read the morning newspaper or watch the evening news report on television to find out what had happened in the world that day. What did people do with the rest of their days? It’s hard to be sure, but thankfully, given the instant news era we now live in, we’ll never have to find out.
WORLD
thepressboxlts.com

KY Downs Meet Is A Wrap: A Look at the Numbers

(KY Downs / All Photos by Coady Photography) Led by a record-smashing $20,849,967 wagered on Saturday’s showcase program, the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs completed North America’s most lucrative six-date run with betting totaling $74,088,532. The previous records were the $17,437,731 on the corresponding Saturday as part of the $59,828,441...
Buffalo News

Post Time: Wide-open field seeks second jewel in Price of Wales at Fort Erie

A competitive field of eight will visit Fort Erie Race Track on Tuesday evening looking to secure the second jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown. There will be no Canadian Triple Crown looming for 2021, as Queen’s Plate winner Safe Conduct is skipping the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes to focus on the final leg on the turf at Woodbine. It will be only the second time in the last seven years the Plate winner has passed on running in the second leg.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Early Entries, Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Kat's Hitman (L), 122C. Kimes4-10-1Michael Hewitt. 2Flat Out Avenger (L), 119J. Alvarez2-10-7C. Trout. 3Coach Dan (L), 119F. Wethey, Jr.5-7-6Federico Villafranco. 4Lang's Fir Doll (L), 119B. Landeros6-3-11Tim Dixon. 5Fiftyshadesopurple (L), 122R. Vazquez4-5-5Sarah Davidson. 6Descent (L), 122L. Goncalves6-2-6Ronnie Cravens, III. 7Funandfunny (L), 122D. Cabrera2-6-3F. Loy. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Entries, Friday September 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Splash of Force , 118G. Martinezx-x-xAngel Rodriguez12/1. 7Super Necessary , 118E. Zayas7-x-xGustavo Delgado5/1. 8Federal Exchange , 118S. Camacho7-5-xJeff Engler7/2. 2nd-$60,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Capetown Candy , 118E. Jaramillo2-5-xEnrique Torres8/1. 2Opalina , 118E. Zayas2-2-xRoderick Rodriguez5/2. 3Castle...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Churchill Downs Entries, Friday

1st_$52,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$50,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO F, 1mi. 3rd_$127,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6½f. 4th_$31,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6½f. Sir Acealot118Dominar120. Big in the City118Helluva Life121. Sidetown118El Casadora118. Sarcastic Tone118Southern Will118. Mr. Flattery121Desoto's War121. Clearly Mad118. 5th_$50,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO,...
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Monday September 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Delia's Pride (L), 123R. Diaz8-4-4Wilfrido Montano. 5Catch My Kitty (L), 123C. Oliveros6-3-2Robert Clark. 6Waiting On William (L), 118G. Lagunes4-4-6Eric Reed. 7Halfy (L), 123A. Flores6-5-4J. Shilling. 8Belle Magie (L), 123C. Oliveros2-2-2Judy Woodbury. 9Arctic Tears (M), 123A. Williams10-x-xPaul Brown, Jr. 10The Good Flower , 118L. Riverax-x-xJ. Baird.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Early Entries, Tuesday September 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Good Good (L), 123J. Hernandez3-4-2Kimberly Graci. 3Kristi's Copilot (L), 123A. Bowman4-6-9Roy Houghton. 6Nico Bree N Teej (L), 123L. Rivera7-1-1J. Guerrero. 2nd-$18,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Tiz a Date (L), 123L. Rivera4-5-9Juan...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belmont Park

1st_$28,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1¼mi. 3rd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1 1/16mi. 4th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi. 5th_$72,000, cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Zoomer124Sand Dancer122. Attentive122Artemus Bridge122. Soulmate122Seismic Wave122. Whistling Birds124Troubling Moon122. Tizzarunner122Cantrell Hill124. Twisted Tom122. 6th_$90,000,...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Park Early Entries, Saturday September 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Long Distance Love (M), 120J. Rosado6-3-7Lacey Gaudet. 2I Love Magel (L), 120R. Monterrey4-5-6Agustin Bezara. 3Bella Bettina (L), 120L. Corujo5-5-10Kevin Boniface. 4Mexicali Rose (L), 120J. Acosta5-5-3Carlos Mancilla. 5Island Philo (L), 120D. Araujo3-10-xSusan Cooney. 6Look What I Found (L), 120K. Francois6-3-2Milan Milosevic. 7Looks Don't Lie (L), 116J....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday September 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Just Start Me Up (L), 120S. Chernetz9-12-5David Cotey. 4Cardiff Hall (L), 122S. Bridgmohan4-4-5Anthony Pottinger. 5Adelaide Court (M), 120C. Jordan7-9-9Renaldo Holder. 6Virreinato (L), 120S. Civaci4-2-6W. Gracey. 7The Band Coming , 118C. Husbands7-9-11Ronald Sadler. 8Magic Mountain (L), 118S. Samuel7-7-3Norman McKnight. 9My Boy Christian (L), 120J. Bridgmohan12-x-xBancroft DeSouza.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy