Assiniboia Downs Results Monday September 6th, 2021
6th-$7,663, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.000, 49.400, 1:15.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.200. Whowantsacoldone124287-2½7-5½4-13-1¼S. Chickeness6.30. Crowned Royal122112-12-22-14-2½S. Chadee Jr.1.65. True Scout124335-14-15-25-2¾A. Whitehall4.00. Bear Me a Moment124676-3½6-16-46-4¾N. Stephenson2.75. Inxsessive Reality124743-hd5-½7-87-7¾D. Lewis47.75. Who Hears a Horton122468888J. Carreno19.10. 8 (8)Simply Fablus15.308.905.90. 5 (5)Zippeddie16.107.00. 2 (2)Whowantsacoldone4.90.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0