Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Aitkin, southern St. Louis, northern Carlton and southwestern Lake Counties through 200 AM CDT At 135 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canyon, to near Cromwell, to 7 miles south of McGregor, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cloquet, Scanlon, Carlton, Wrenshall, Island Lake and Fond Du Lac Reservation around 150 AM CDT. Thomson around 155 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Superior, Proctor and Mahtowa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH