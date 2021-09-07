CHART Team Mobile Clinic Providing Substance Use Disorder Services Through HEALing Communities Study

Bourne and Sandwich – The AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod (ASGCC), Community Health Center of Cape Cod (CHC of Cape Cod) and Duffy Health Center are partnering together on a mobile clinic to increase access to substance use disorder services in the towns of Bourne and Sandwich. The CHART (Community Harm Reduction and Treatment) Team provides telehealth appointments for prescribing medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), including same-day access to buprenorphine (Suboxone) prescriptions, along with transportation to a pharmacy to pick up the medication if needed. The team on the mobile clinic can also provide harm reduction services, including access to overdose prevention education and naloxone (NARCAN®) distribution.